Astros' Brian McCann: Launches game-winning homer
McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Indians.
McCann not only engineered a gem by starter Lance McCullers, who was perfect through five innings and rediscovered his breaking ball, but provided the winning hit with his fourth homer of the season. The homer snapped a streak of 14 at-bats without a hit that had lowered the catcher's batting average to a season-low .240.
