Astros' Brian McCann: Moves up batting order
McCann went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Angels.
McCann was placed fifth in the batting order, the highest spot in which he's batted this season after spending most of the season batting eighth. His promotion is more about the failings of others than anything McCann has done. He's batting .273 through 29 games, which is perfectly fine, but miles better than the four batters hitting behind him Tuesday. The quartet of Marwin Gonzalez, Evan Gattis, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher is hitting a combined .214 (96-for-448).
