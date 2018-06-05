McCann (knee) successfully completed a workout with team trainers Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCann exclaimed "I feel good" after testing out his knee and taking batting practice at Minute Maid Park . The 34-year-old backstop landed on the 10-day disabled list May 29, and he'll be eligible to return starting June 8. Until he's activated, Max Stassi should continue to handle the catching duties.

