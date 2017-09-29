Play

McCann is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

McCann homered in two of the last three games, but he also started all three of those contests, so manager A.J. Hinch decided to give him Friday off in order to keep him fresh. Evan Gattis will get the nod behind the plate in McCann's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast