Astros' Brian McCann: Not in Friday's lineup
McCann is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Friday.
McCann will receive a standard day off following a pair of starts as Max Stassi get the nod behind the dish for Friday's series opener. Over 30 games this season, McCann is hitting .261/.367/.391 with three home runs and 12 RBI.
