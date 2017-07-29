McCann is out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.

McCann will receive a day off starting the past two games behind the plate, including an 0-for-4 night at the dish during Friday's series opener. In his place, Evan Gattis picks up a start while batting cleanup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast