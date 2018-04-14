McCann is out of the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday.

McCann receives a day off after going 2-for-3 during Friday's series opener against southpaw Cole Hamels. The 34-year-old has gotten off to a good start at the dish, hitting .345/.441/.345 with one RBI in 34 plate appearances through nine games this season. Max Stassi will fill in at the catcher's position for Saturday's affair.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories