McCann is out of the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday.

McCann receives a day off after going 2-for-3 during Friday's series opener against southpaw Cole Hamels. The 34-year-old has gotten off to a good start at the dish, hitting .345/.441/.345 with one RBI in 34 plate appearances through nine games this season. Max Stassi will fill in at the catcher's position for Saturday's affair.