Astros' Brian McCann: Not in Wednesday's lineup
McCann is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Max Stassi will catch Gerrit Cole and bat seventh during Wednesday's series finale while McCann is stationed on the bench for the fourth time in the past eight games. Over 26 appearances this season, McCann is hitting .263 with a .769 OPS and 10 RBI.
