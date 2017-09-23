Play

McCann is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

McCann is hitting well this month, posting an .815 OPS, but with the division in hand for the Astros, he'll get ample rest down the stretch. Evan Gattis will get the nod behind the plate in McCann's place.

