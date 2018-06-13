Astros' Brian McCann: Not starting Wednesday
McCann is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
McCann will head to the bench for the third time in five games since returning from the disabled list. Max Stassi will once again start behind the dish in his stead, something that could continue to happen on a more frequent basis given McCann's .215/.309/.339 line on the season compared to Stassi's .259/.336/.491 triple-slash.
