McCann (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

McCann will likely return to the lineup for Friday's contest in Arlington as Justin Verlander takes the hill looking for his eighth win of the season. Over 37 games this year, McCann has slashed .219/.313/.351 with four home runs and 14 RBI, though he was in a bit of a slump prior to landing on the DL in late May. In a corresponding move, Tim Federowicz was designated for assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories