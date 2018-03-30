McCann is not in the lineup against Texas on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Oddly, McCann will take a seat with right-hander Doug Fister on the mound after starting against southpaw Cole Hamels on Opening Day, during which he went 1-for-4 with one run scored. Manager A.J. Hinch likely wants to keep the 34-year-old catcher spry throughout the course of the season, and carrying three catchers confirms that point. During Friday's outing, Max Stassi will draw the start behind the plate.