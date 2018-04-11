Astros' Brian McCann: Out of Wednesday lineup
McCann is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
McCann will get the day off for the series finale while Max Stassi sets up behind the dish. Over eight games in 2018, McCann is hitting .308/.419/.308 with one RBI.
