McCann was moved to the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right knee soreness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCann sat out Friday and Sunday in the Astros' weekend series against the Indians, so the injury appears to have been bothering him for at least a few days. Houston will turn to Max Stassi behind the plate with McCann on the shelf. The 34-year-old was batting just .147 with two home runs and four RBI over his last 10 games.