Astros' Brian McCann: Receives breather Wednesday
McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
McCann will head back to the bench after starting the past two games behind the plate, including a 1-for-3 night with a home run and two RBI during Tuesday's loss. Max Stassi will start at catcher and bat eighth for the series finale.
