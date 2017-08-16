Astros' Brian McCann: Receives cortisone shot
McCann received a cortisone shot Tuesday to address inflammation and tendinitis in his right knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros are hopeful the injection will reduce the swelling above McCann's knee within a few days, at which point the team will determine the next step in the catcher's recovery process. At this point, McCann doesn't look to be at risk of a lengthy stay on the 10-day disabled list, but a more definitive timetable for his return won't be established until he's cleared to resume baseball activities.
