McCann (knee) will continue his rehab with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

He played two games with Triple-A Fresno this past weekend in Tacoma, and joined the Astros on Monday to work out at Safeco Field before joining the Hooks. McCann told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that this is the best his knee has felt in years. He could be activated from the disabled list as early as this weekend, or perhaps the Astros will wait until rosters expand to add him Sept. 1.