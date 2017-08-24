Astros' Brian McCann: Reinstated from DL
McCann (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
As expected, McCann is back with the Astros ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Nationals. Juan Centeno was sent back to Triple-A Fresno following Wednesday's contest to clear room for his return. McCann, who was hitting .232 with 13 homers this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the Astros' starting catcher, though with Evan Gattis (concussion) also nearing a return, he'll soon settle back into a timeshare behind the plate.
