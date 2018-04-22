McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

It looks to be a standard off day for McCann after the veteran backstop was behind the plate for the first two games of the series, going 1-for-7 with a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in those contests. Max Stassi will catch Lance McCullers in the series finale and bat eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories