McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

McCann will receive a routine rest after he was behind the plate for the first two games of the series, with the backstop smacking his third home run of the season as part of a 2-for-4 effort Saturday. Max Stassi will catch for starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel in the series finale.

