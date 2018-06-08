McCann (knee) will come off the disabled list Friday,Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said earlier Thursday that he expected McCann back from the DL on Friday, but the move was confirmed after the Astros win over the Rangers in the series opener. McCann will have missed the minimum amount of time on the DL before returning. The Astros have yet to announce the corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories