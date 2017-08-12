Play

McCann is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

It's a bit odd to see McCann sit against a right-hander when he just had a day off Thursday, but there has been no indication of an injury. Manager A.J. Hinch is seemingly just rewarding Juan Centeno for his recent hot stretch at the plate (4-for-9 in his last two starts).

