Astros' Brian McCann: Scores two runs
McCann went 1-for-2 with two runs, one RBI and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
McCann twice came around to score on doubles from George Springer, once in the fourth and again in the sixth. His position in the bottom third of the Houston lineup is helping his value as a run scorer, as he's now scored nine runs in 13 games. The backstop is also hitting .359 with a .490 on-base percentage. The issue with McCann is that he doesn't play every day (13 games played out of 21) so his counting stats take a hit even though his averages are good.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...