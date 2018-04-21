McCann went 1-for-2 with two runs, one RBI and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

McCann twice came around to score on doubles from George Springer, once in the fourth and again in the sixth. His position in the bottom third of the Houston lineup is helping his value as a run scorer, as he's now scored nine runs in 13 games. The backstop is also hitting .359 with a .490 on-base percentage. The issue with McCann is that he doesn't play every day (13 games played out of 21) so his counting stats take a hit even though his averages are good.