Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that McCann (knee) will handle the catching duties for Saturday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCann will come off the disabled list Saturday as rosters expand to 40 players. He's played in seven games with Triple-A Fresno over the past two weeks, and hasn't experienced any sort of pain or discomfort in the right knee after undergoing surgery on it in early July.