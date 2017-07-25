McCann is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite cracking a pair of hits Monday night, McCann will head to the bench for a night off. Evan Gattis will take his place behind the dish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast