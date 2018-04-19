Astros' Brian McCann: Sits out versus lefty Thursday
McCann is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McCann bashed his first homer in Wednesday's contest, but he'll head to the bench with lefty Marco Gonzales taking the hill for Seattle. Max Stassi will act as the starting catcher in his stead.
