McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

The Astros apparently aren't eager to rush McCann back into action following his reinstatement from the disabled list Friday, as he'll be relegated to the bench for the second straight day. Max Stassi will pick up another start Sunday and may have carved out a larger role for himself behind the plate after acquitting himself well offensively while McCann was sidelined with the knee injury.

