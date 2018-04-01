McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Despite going 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs Saturday when left-hander Matt Moore started for the opposition, the lefty-hitting McCann will take a seat with the Rangers bringing another southpaw (Mike Minor) to the hill for the series finale. Max Stassi will check in behind the dish and bat eighth Sunday.

