Astros' Brian McCann: Sitting out Monday
McCann is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
James Paxton, a southpaw, is starting for Seattle on Monday night, presenting the Astros with an opportunity to give McCann the night off. Max Stassi will fill in as Houston's backstop with McCann out of the lineup.
