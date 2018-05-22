Astros' Brian McCann: Situated on bench Tuesday
McCann is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
McCann will get the night off with the Astros set to play an afternoon game Wednesday. Max Stassi is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth in his stead. Look for McCann to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
