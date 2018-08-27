McCann (knee) will play another minor-league rehab game with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

McCann has already appeared in six minor-league rehab games with the Hooks and Triple-A Fresno, going a combined 4-for-22 with a homer and three RBI. He's expected to catch seven to nine innings for the Hooks on Monday before rejoining the Astros on Tuesday, though it's not yet clear if the team intends to activate him before rosters expand Saturday.