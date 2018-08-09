General manager Jeff Luhnow said McCann (knee) is 1-to-2 weeks away from returning to game action, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Luhnow wasn't sure if that would be with the Astros or on a minor-league rehab assignment. Either way, it sounds like the backstop is making solid progress and could possibly return before September. He underwent knee surgery near the beginning of July.

