Astros' Brian McCann: Supplies Houston's offense Thursday
McCann went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.
The Astros' vaunted attack was held in check by seven Chicago relievers after starter Carson Fulmer (blister) exited after facing just three batters. McCann's third-inning homer was all they could muster. It was McCann's 15th long ball of the season and just the second since July 25. The 33-year-old catcher has been managed to a certain extent this season; Thursday's contest was his 91st game played, the fewest games he's played in a season since his rookie year when he played 59 in 2005 for the Braves. That was also the only season in which he had fewer than 15 home runs.
