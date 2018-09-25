McCann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

McCann's homer was his first since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery that sidelined him for two months. He's hit safely in three straight while knocking in runs all three, but he isn't playing enough to warrant much fantasy consideration. His playing time has decreased since Houston acquired Martin Maldanado.

