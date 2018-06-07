Astros' Brian McCann: Trending towards Friday return
Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros are expecting McCann (knee) to return from the disabled list Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
McCann has to pass one final test with the team's trainer before returning, but it sounds like the Astros are expecting him to be back with the big club prior to Friday's game against the Astros. The 34-year-old, who has been on the disabled list since May 29 with a knee injury, should immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary backstop once healthy, pushing Max Stassi to a reserve role.
