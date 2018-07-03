McCann will undergo surgery on his right knee, knocking him out for at least four to six weeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McCann hit the disabled list Tuesday for the third time in the last 11 months with a right knee issue. He'll now be out until the end of July at the earliest. Max Stassi will take over starting duties behind the plate in his absence. If Stassi impresses, he could keep the job even once McCann returns, as Stassi's 129 wRC+ is far better than the 72 wRC+ mark that the veteran has posted so far this season.