Astros' Brice Matthews: Clubs homer in loss

Matthews went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-11 loss to Washington.

Matthews lined a three-run homer to left field to get Houston within a run in the eighth inning. Monday's long ball was his first since June 13, as the 24-year-old had gone 2-for-32 (.063) with 13 strikeouts across 17 appearances during the drought. Matthews started in center field against Washington and is competing for playing time in the outfield with Taylor Trammell, LaMonte Wade and Zach Dezenzo.