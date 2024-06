Matthews (back) returned from the 7-day injured list Saturday for High-A Asheville and went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a walk.

Matthews, the No. 28 overall pick in last year's draft, missed about a month with lower-back discomfort. As college draftee in his age-22 season at High-A, the expectation should be that Matthews puts up huge numbers in the extremely hitter-friendly park in Asheville. Indeed, he has a 1.476 OPS at home and a .602 OPS on the road, albeit in a tiny sample.