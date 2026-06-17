Astros' Brice Matthews: Sitting after four straight starts

Matthews is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Matthews will move to the bench after he had made three starts in the outfield and one at second base over the last four games while going a collective 3-for-13 with a pair of extra-base knocks. The Astros should continue to make room for Matthews in the lineup when they face left-handed pitching, but his opportunities to play against righties may become more sporadic now that Houston has all its key hitters back from the injured list except for Carlos Correa (ankle), who is out for the season.