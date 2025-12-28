Matthews is still viewed as a second baseman long term, but he'll get some run in the outfield in 2026, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

"He's going to get some run in the outfield, but second base is still going to be his main position," general manager Dana Brown said. "We project he'll turn the corner with the bat and get maybe some run in the outfield a little bit, as well." Matthews is situated as a backup option at shortstop and second base, but he'd need an injury to Jeremy Pena or Jose Altuve to get regular run in the middle infield in 2026. The Astros probably aren't done making moves this offseason, but Brown and manager Joe Espada were complimentary about Matthews' potential in the short term and long term. Matthews is a great athlete with plus speed and above-average raw power. He slashed .260/.371/.458 with 17 home runs, 41 steals and a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in 112 games in the Pacific Coast League. A .167 BABIP and 42.6 percent strikeout rate led to a .167 batting average and .222 on-base percentage in the majors, but he showed off his tools with four home runs and one steal in 13 games.