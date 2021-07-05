site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-brooks-raley-closes-out-cleveland | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Brooks Raley: Closes out Cleveland
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Raley struck out one over a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.
Raley was the choice to close out the game because Ryan Pressly was unavailable after throwing three consecutive days. It was Raley's second save of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read