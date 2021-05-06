Raley (0-2) failed to record an out Wednesday, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk versus the Yankees

Raley entered with the game tied at 3-3, but he allowed three straight batters to reach base before Joe Smith took over on the mound. Smith allowed all of the inherited runners to score, leaving Raley with his second loss in as many outings. He has an unsightly 9.49 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 12.1 innings. He's also picked up a save and three holds, but it seems unlikely the southpaw will be trusted in high-leverage outings until he can put together better performances.