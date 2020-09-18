Raley struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rangers.

Raley came in with the Astros up 2-1 and retired the side in order on only five pitches to earn his first save. He hasn't had particularly strong surface results since joining the team on Aug. 11, putting up a 5.27 ERA. However, he had a 0.95 WHIP with a 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 frames entering Thursday's contest, so the team may be willing to turn to him in high-leverage situations to close the campaign. Incumbent closer Ryan Pressly has struggled of late, allowing two earned runs across his last 3.1 frames.