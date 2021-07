Raley (COVID-19 protocols) rejoin the Astros on Monday but is expected to require a rehab assignment before being activated from the COVID injured list, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander has been in the health and safety protocols since July 8, but he's cleared said protocols and is now back with the team. Raley last saw game action July 4, so it's not a major surprise he'll need a game or two in the minors to get back up to speed.