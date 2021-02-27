Raley has prepared during the offseason to fill an inning-eater role out of Houston's bullpen, Ryan Herrera of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Raley was one of several pitchers to come out of nowhere and serve as bullpen pieces for the Astros last season. Unlike the others, who were young pitchers making their MLB debuts, Raley was in his 30s and spent most of his career pitching in leagues around the world. He became a trusted member of the 'pen and made six relief appearances during the postseason.