Astros' Brooks Raley: Projected for bullpen
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Raley is projected to claim a roster spot in the Astros' bullpen, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Raley has allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 Grapefruit League innings. The left-hander is expected to be a middle reliever.
