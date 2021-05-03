Raley (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season Sunday, allowing one run one hit in a third of an inning against the Rays.

Raley induced a pair of soft groundballs sandwiched around Austin Meadows's being hit by a pitch. The second soft grounder was not handled well by Alex Bregman, whose wild throw to first base put Meadows on third. Ryne Stanek entered and gave up a shift-beating single to Manuel Margot, tagging Raley with the loss. His importance in the bullpen has grown recently, as this was Raley's fourth straight leverage appearance.