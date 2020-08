Raley was traded from the Reds to the Astros on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Raley was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday, but he'll remain in the majors as part of the Astros' pitching staff. Given the southpaw's struggles over his first four innings out of the bullpen this year, he'll likely be used mainly in lower-leverage situations in Houston. Right-hander Roberto Osuna (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list in a corresponding move.