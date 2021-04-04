Raley struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 9-1 win over the A's.

The southpaw was called on to squelch a rally in the eighth inning and protect a 5-1 lead after Enoli Paredes had loaded the bases, creating a save situation for Raley as the tying run was on deck, and the Astros then tacked on four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth. It's only the second career save for the 32-year-old, who coughed up two runs Friday in one-third of an inning, but Raley could see semi-consistent high-leverage work this season with Blake Taylor being the only other left-hander in the Houston bullpen at present.