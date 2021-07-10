site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Brooks Raley: Unlikely to return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Manager Dusty Baker doesn't expect Raley (COVID-19) to rejoin the Astros for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Raley figures to be healthy and good-to-go when the Astros open the second half against the White Sox next Friday.
